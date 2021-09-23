Woman found dead in Delhi’s Maidangarhi; suicide suspected

A 28-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at her in-laws’ home in an area under the territorial jurisdiction of Maidangarhi police station in south Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The woman was married 10 months ago. The motive behind her alleged suicide couldn’t be ascertained and no suicide note was found, they said.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said the Maidangarhi police received a call on Wednesday that a woman had hanged herself. A police team arrived at the site to find a room locked from inside. Fire department personnel had to be called who broke into the room.

“The woman was hanging from the ceiling fan with a dupatta. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead. An inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been initiated,” said DCP Thakur.

Police said that the woman’s body was sent to a government hospital’s mortuary for autopsy. Her parents in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, were informed about the death. Further legal action would be taken based on the autopsy report and in case the woman’s parents file a case, the police said.

