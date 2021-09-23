Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 25-year-old transporter dies by suicide in Sector 56
The deceased who committed suicide worked as a transporter and had attached his vehicle to the furniture market to transport furniture in Chandigarh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: 25-year-old transporter dies by suicide in Sector 56

Victim’s family told Chandigarh Police that he was stressed for the last few days, but they were unaware of the reason
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 05:32 AM IST

A 25-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Sector 56 on Wednesday.

The body has been kept in the mortuary at Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16, where the postmortem will be conducted on Thursday.

The deceased worked as a transporter and had attached his vehicle to the furniture market to transport furniture. On Wednesday, when he did not open the door till afternoon despite repeated knocking, the family managed to break open the mesh door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

No suicide note was found from the spot. The family told the police that he was stressed for the last few days, but they were unaware of the reason. The police added that the deceased used to consume alcohol frequently.

