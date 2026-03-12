Woman found dead in hotel room in Old Delhi; man who checked in with her missing

New Delhi, A young woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a hotel room in Old Delhi's Lahori Gate early Thursday, with police registering a murder case and launching a search for the man who had checked in with her, an official said. Representational image. (Unsplash)

The deceased, around 25 years of age, lived with her parents, grandmother and younger sister in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area and worked at a private company in Chandni Chowk, he said.

The incident came to light around 12.30 am on the intervening night of March 11 and 12 when staff of the hotel located on Church Mission Road informed the local beat staff that a room had been locked from inside and the guests were not responding despite repeated knocks, the senior police officer said.

Police personnel reached the hotel and attempted to contact the occupant but received no response. The door of the room was then forced open by the beat staff with the help of hotel employees.

"On opening the door, a woman was found lying on the bed partially covered with a blanket. Blood was noticed on the bed and nearby clothes," the officer said.

Subsequently, senior officers reached the spot, and a crime team and forensic experts were called in to examine the scene.

During inspection, investigators found significant bloodstains on the bed and traces on clothes lying in the room. Forensic teams collected samples and other exhibits from the spot for further examination.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had checked into the hotel around noon on Wednesday along with a 24-year-old man identified as Abhishek Tiwari. Police said the man allegedly left the hotel around 5 pm after locking the room from outside.

Meanwhile, the woman's family had reported her missing at Jafrabad police station after she failed to return home on Wednesday night and her phone remained unreachable. She had left home around 11 am for work, as usual, they said.

Police later contacted the family and informed them about the incident. The body was sent to LNJP Hospital for post-mortem and subsequently handed over to family members.

Based on the circumstances and preliminary findings, police have registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita . "Teams have been formed and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. All possible angles in the case are being investigated," the officer added.