Woman found dead in south Delhi home

A 25-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented apartment in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur on Tuesday night. The woman, identified as Sakshi Kumari (25), worked at a company in Okhla. Cops suspect the attacker was someone the woman knew; forensic teams have collected samples. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan said a PCR call was received at 9.19 pm from Pratap Gali in Nanak Chand Basti regarding a disturbance from the woman’s house. The caller, who was informed by his parents about sounds of a quarrel coming from the house, reached the location, noticed bloodstains on the staircase and alerted the police.

A team from Kotla Mubarakpur police station reached the spot and broke open the door which had been locked from outside. The cops found the woman’s body lying on the floor with multiple stab injuries on the face and throat.

The crime and forensic teams inspected the scene and collected evidence for examination. “Preliminary investigation suggests that the woman was with someone she knew and a quarrel broke out between them, during which she was stabbed multiple times,” a police officer said.

Police have registered a case on charges of murder. Further investigation is underway.