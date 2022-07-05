Woman hit by car in Connnaught Place

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman was hit by an SUV, swung in the air and dropped on the road nearly six feet away in Connaught Place near Palika Bazar on Sunday morning, an eyewitness told police who have registered a case and begun probe.

A senior police officer said that the victim has been identified as Poonam Bajaj, 33, resident of Geeta Colony who was on her way to work around 7am when the incident took place. The injured is said to be battling for her life and severely critical, the officer said.

Eyewitness Shekhar Chandar, a sanitation worker in a public toilet in CP’s outer circle near Palika Bazar’s gate number 5, said that he was at work when the incident happened right in front of him. “My duty started at 6am and I was standing outside the toilet when I saw a lady crossing the outer circle road from Janpath. An Innova car came at a very high speed on the outer circle and hit the woman. She flung in the air and dropped on the road six feet away,” he said.

Chandar further said that driver of the offending car stopped for a few seconds and then fled from the spot. “I noted down the number of his car and have shared it with the police. I saw him sitting inside car but he didn’t step out. He then drove his car towards BKS Marg and ran off,” he said.

Meanwhile, the woman was bleeding profusely on the road and a passersby stopped. “The person stopped an auto-rickshaw and took her to Ram Monohar Lohia Hospital,” Chandar said.

Police officer said that a police control room call was made at 7:18am after which a team reached the spot where they found a blood splattered across the road but no vehicle was found. They were informed by locals that the injured had been taken to RML Hospital. “When the team reached the hospital, they were informed that the woman has been identified as Pooam Bajaj and the doctor has said that she is unfit for statement,” the officer said adding that her family was informed and they reached the hospital.

The family told police that the woman works as a security personnel and was on her way to work at the time of the incident.

Police claimed to have initially not found an eyewitness but during enquiry, they found Chandar who admitted that he saw the incident and have his statement to police.

“A case under section 279 (Rash driving) and 337 (Causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We have details of the offending vehicle. CCTV footage is being obtained and analysed. The accused will be arrested soon,” the officer said.