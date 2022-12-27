Woman, son killed as roof collapses in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal

A 30-year-old woman and her son were killed while four members of their family were grievously injured after the roof of their house collapsed while they were sleeping in Central Delhi’s Chandni Mahal area on Tuesday.

Police said that the collapse was reported near Chitli Kabr around 4.45am. “After receiving the information, police immediately reached the spot and found six persons of the family trapped under the debris. Later, they were taken to LNJP [Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan] Hospital where the doctors declared Rukhsar, 30, and her three-year-old son Aaliyan brought dead. The remaining four children are also in critical condition and under the observation of the doctors,” said a police officer, asking not to be named.

He said that Rukhsar was at her parent’s house with her children. “The incident took place when they were sleeping. The fire brigade was informed, following which the team reached the spot.”