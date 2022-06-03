World Bicycle Day: Pedalling for chai, samosa and adventure

Wee hours of the day or night, or Sunday mornings, and a regular sight in Delhi-NCR are groups of cyclists claiming the streets. Pedalling at a steady pace, sporting helmets, biking shoes, vests, and even masks, these cycling enthusiasts can be spotted from afar. And their love for riding this two-wheeler, a sustainable means of transport, is purely for recreation.

Today, on World Bicycle Day (June 3), some of the city-based cyclists share how their joy for cycling gets a boost on occasions like these. “Cycling is not just about fitness,” says Aman Puri, founder, Noida Cycling Club, which is organising a ride to Raj Ghat today. “We want to encourage people to explore different places and make new friends while cycling. Hence we are organising a ride today, since it’s the best occasion to motivate people to take up the cycling for the sake of fitness, health, and even the environment,” he adds.

Informing that the club has organised over 1,200 rides in Delhi-NCR so far, Puri shares, “We aim to change the way cycling is perceived in the country and organise rides and activities for all kinds of cyclists, which will in turn encourage more people to join clubs such as ours. Our rides traverse major landmarks in Noida and Delhi, with popular destinations including Khan Market, Chandni Chowk’s famous Paranthe Wali Gali, Raj Ghat, Lodhi Garden, and Akshardham. We often stop for a warm cup of coffee or tea with pakoras, chhole bhature, or samosas. The rides are not just about fitness but also enjoyment, bonding and food.”

‘Fanatical about safe cycling, environment, and chai-samosa’

Riding across Gurugram and all over the country, is the group Pedalyatri, which is celebrating its 14th anniversary this year. “14 years ago, around this time, a few of our veterans decided to set up a group for cycling enthusiasts, who would ride regularly, in the right way, and explore and discover new places while spreading awareness about the environment,” says Manish Gahlaut, co-founder of the group.

Starting the day early, to head out to their favourite trails for a fulfilling ride, members of Pedalyatri, will be enthusiastically celebrating the date, today. In the evening, they plan to get together for a fun meet sans their bikes, and talk about their shared love of cycling, Nature, and food. “We are fanatical about safe cycling, environment, mother earth and of course enjoy our chai, samosas, pakoras and biscuits during and after the rides.We love to cycle and we love to motivate others to get into this habit of exploring Nature, appreciating our surroundings and also encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle that encompasses de-stressing from the chaos around us by taking to cycling,” adds Gahlaut.

‘Explored Delhi we had never thought we will’

For the group, PowerPedallers a short ride to Connaught Place, is on the cards today. The group rides have been nothing short of an adventure, and Anup Sharma, one of the group’s members, says, “We have covered almost all the monuments and parks in the city and explored Delhi the way we had never thought we will. Recently, lots of awesome riders have joined us. With life coming back to normal offices and schools reopening, our rides are mostly restricted to weekends. But we make sure we compensate by having loads of fun. We have also started going for century rides on a frequent basis. Our rides to Neemrana, Gurugram-Faridabad road and Murthal are unforgettable! We are now planning a ride to Mathura, and will take it up once the weather improves.”

“And with most of Covid-19 restrictions getting lifted, we have also resumed our breakfast rides at a few of our favourite spots such as Mysore Cafe near Rashtrapati Bhavan, Mathew’s Cafe in RK Puram, UPSC chaat lane, bread pakora corner at Khan Market, and tea at Netaji Tea stall near Hanuman Mandir,” adds Sharma.

Ride dedicated to lost lives

“Our ride this year is dedicated cyclist who lost their lives due to lack of proper cycling infrastructure. We also plan to plant saplings of trees, which produce high oxygen, to help make the environment better in Noida,” says Rajiva Lochan Singh, founder of Noida-based Joggers and Walkers Club. An avid cyclist, he feels that the bicycle has evolved as one of the finest machines to address all the lifestyle issues in today’s challenging times since regular cycling enables maintaining health as well as helps in building our immune system.

“Our learning in this pandemic has been to keep exploring and learning different ways to build a healthy lifestyle. Nothing beats the habit of healthy eating, regular exercising and keeping the mental stress levels low, followed by a goodnight’s sleep,” adds Singh. He also informs that to celebrate World Bicycle Day and promote cycling in Gautam Buddha Nagar, cycling enthusiasts from various sectors of Noida will join saddles together for a 20km ride. The event is being organised jointly by various cycling groups, federation of high rise societies, RWA Sec 34 and JWC. The objective is to create awareness on creating a clean and healthy environment.

To lessen city’s pollution

Delhi Cycling Club has planned a to India Gate, to mark the occasion. “Cycling is an important sport and keeps one fit and you also get to meet other fellow cyclists in the group. It’s eco-friendly and helps in lessening pollution in the city,” says Anshuman Sood, one of the group’s members and a lawyer by profession.

Sharing how hybrid cycles have, which run on batteries and are electric, have been launched now, Sood adds: “The government are also promoting cycling as a mode of transportation in the city and we support the government in all their cycling initiatives. Starting August, will will plan more events across the city, and even ride between Delhi, Chandigarh and Jaipur.”

