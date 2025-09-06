Yamuna level in Delhi hovers around 207m, dip expected today

Days after the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark of 206 metres, the river level remained high at around 207 metres through Friday, though Central Water Commission (CWC) forecasts indicated a dip by Saturday morning. Yamuna River water recedes considerably, as seen from Wazirabad Flyover on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

According to CWC projections, the Yamuna’s water level at the Old Railway Bridge, considered representative of the city, will likely come down to 206.4 metres by 8am on Saturday.

CWC data showed that at 6am on Friday, the Yamuna was flowing at 207.35 metres. By 3pm, it had receded slightly to 207.19 metres, and by 7pm it was at 207.09 metres, dropping further to 207.05 metres at 8pm.

Even as the water declined marginally, low-lying parts of the Capital remained inundated. More than 12,000 families had already been evacuated earlier in the week, officials said.

Delhi’s Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) department classifies 204.50 metres as the warning level, 205.33 metres as the danger level, and 206 metres as the evacuation mark. The water level in Delhi is directly linked to discharges from the Hathnikund barrage on the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border.

Officials from I&FC said that at 7pm on Friday, the discharge at Hathnikund barrage was 55,667 cusecs, a sharp fall from 136,844 cusecs recorded at 7pm on Thursday. The barrage discharge had gone below one lakh cusecs around 1pm on Friday.

Data showed that the Wazirabad barrage released 152,510 cusecs at 7pm on Friday, while Okhla barrage recorded 231,128 cusecs. On Monday, both barrages had witnessed peak hourly releases of over 300,000 cusecs, the highest this season, triggered by incessant rainfall in the upper Himalayan catchments and northwestern India.

By Wednesday night, the Hathnikund barrage had reached 99.99% of capacity at 11pm, with hourly discharges between 158,000 and 184,000 cusecs, officials said.

PWD minister reviews flood measures

Delhi PWD minister Parvesh Verma on Friday inspected the Ring Road after heavy rain and rising Yamuna levels. He said Civil Lines was not flooded, clarifying that only a low-lying road stretch saw temporary waterlogging due to rain and closed drains to prevent backflow from the river. “High-capacity pumps have been deployed to clear the water,” he said.

Verma added that departments including Irrigation & Flood Control, PWD, DJB and civic agencies are working to strengthen embankments, monitor levels and prevent overflow. At Bela Road, he reviewed arrangements and thanked officials and workers for “exemplary commitment” in protecting Delhi.