"Youth...waits to hear tips from PM Modi to de-stress themselves during exams": Dharmendra Pradhan on 'Pariksha pe Charcha'

New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday highlighted the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which has enhanced students' self-confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit. HT Image

"'Pariksha pe Charcha' has become a national event. The youth of the next generation waits to hear the tips of PM Modi to de-stress themselves during exams. As a guardian, PM Modi has started an initiative to give tips to students to boost their morale. 3000 students will be inside the Mandapam. Lakhs of students will be connected digitally. This time 2 crore 25 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event," he said.

He said that the 7th edition of 'Pariksha pe Charcha' is going to be held at Bharat Mandapam and stated that the initiative had become a national forum to de-stress students. It will be held on Monday at 11 AM

"Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 AM for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" posted PM Modi on 'X'.

Pradhan further said that the new generation would feel confident by joining this initiative.

"This event is becoming popular. The new generation likes it. The students are eager to watch it. PM Modi keeps himself updated. He explains in simple language. This has become a national forum to de-stress students," he added.

Meanwhile, responding to the controversy around de-reservation in faculty appointments, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Act 2019 leaves no room for ambiguity in faculty appointments and no faculty seat can be de-reserved by any institute.

He said that before 2019 there was no mandatory provision for maintaining the roster but this act changed it all.

He said, "After the 2019 Act there is no scope for de-reservation in the appointment of the faculty. There is no ambiguity. No one can tamper with the roster."

Terming the act as decisive, he said that the government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has taken this formal and decisive initiative to ensure no seat can be de-reserved, reflecting his commitment to the welfare of marginalised sections of society.

He stressed that every institution has to adhere to the 2019 Act, which supersedes all previous regulations. (ANI)