Zoom lens: Trailing wild footprints from frames to fabrics
Stunning frames showcasing wildlife in all its exuberance often capture the attention of Nature lovers. That’s the spirit of wilderness that wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram endeavours to capture whenever he takes to the camera. But this time, there’s more than what meets the eye as his clicks find a new meaning in a unique line of interior fabrics, The Hidden Animals of Tadoba.
This wildlife-inspired collection is exhibited as part of an ongoing exhibition in the Capital, Kanchi: 2022-23 Collection of Luxury Interior Fabrics and More. Shivaram recalls the time when he came on board for the project and says, “When it was proposed to me, I was, at once, excited and baffled. I mean, wildlife photography and luxe interiors! But, one look at Kanchi’s work and design sensibilities, and I was convinced that this intertwining of our worlds would lead to stunning creations.”
The lensman’s collaboration with the brand, Kanchi, is an ode to the hidden and protected animals and birds of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. “It started with the idea of bringing luxury fabrics and accessories to the world via a mission close to my heart,”says Kunal Mehta, co-founder and principal designer, Kanchi, adding, “It took six months to design as we both wanted to create something that is thought-provoking and evokes the same sentiments that we have towards the wild. I wanted to take this intention and create a classic, timeless fabric that will be a staple for any interior. Our association with Sudhir helped us capture the true essence of the jungles and wildlife.
Bihar: Man allegedly inserts stick inside woman’s eyes; reason unknown
A 45-year-old woman is struggling to regain her eyesight after a man allegedly inserted a stick into her eyes late on Tuesday evening. The incident was reported from Dakla English village in Katihar district of Bihar. A police team led by Manihari sub-divisional police officer Manoj Kumar swung into action and arrested the accused on Wednesday afternoon. “We have arrested the accused Md Shamim and police are interrogating him,” SDPO said.
Indian couple from Vietnam caught in Delhi with 45 guns worth ₹22 lakh: Report
Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have arrested an Indian couple from Vietnam after 45 guns worth over Rs 22 lakh was seized from two bags in their possession. "They admitted (they had) previously smuggled 25 pieces of guns having a value of over Rs 12 lakh," a senior customs official at the national capital's IGI airport told news agency ANI. More guns were seen tossed into a plastic bag.
Bengaluru police arrest two-wheeler thief, 25 bikes recovered
Bengaluru police on Wednesday arrested a notorious two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 vehicles from him. "Mahalakshmi Layout police have arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 stolen bikes..." he tweeted. The 25 bikes consist of four scooters and 21 motorcycles. There are also some Karnataka-registered vehicles. Mahalakshmi Layout police, however, recovered 25 from one thief. One person wrote: "Interesting - 25 bikes. Was he running any 2-wheeler shop with those bikes? (Sic)"
Karnataka CM cancels nominations to govt boards and corporations
The Karnataka government on Tuesday cancelled nomination of heads to a number of boards, corporations and authorities in the state, following the orders of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, to make way for fresh faces, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections. Nominations of a total 52 BJP leaders and functionaries, who were holding the position of Chairmen of various boards, corporations and authorities has been cancelled, as per the note issued by the Chief Secretary's office.
Man allegedly hacked youth to death as human sacrifice after birth of male child
A man allegedly killed a youth to offer him to goddess as a human sacrifice after a birth of a male child in Rewa district, said police. Police arrested Ramlal (32), a resident of Bedhoa village of Rewa for killing a resident of Keoti (19), Divyansh Kol. Ramlal has three daughters and he wanted a male child. In the investigation, it was found that he was last seen with Ramlal.
