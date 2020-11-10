Delhi Police gets cracking to implement firecracker ban

cities

A day after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) imposed a total ban on the sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from the midnight of November 10 to the midnight of December 1, Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have come up with an action plan to implement the ban.

Senior officers said, police station-wise teams have been constituted to intensify patrolling in coordination with resident welfare associations (RWAs) and NGOs in order to ensure zero cracker bursting or illegal sale of firecrackers. Schools have been asked to encourage children not to burst crackers, they said.

Additional spokesperson of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said that as a part of their action plan against the sale of firecrackers, all district deputy commissioners of police have constituted police station-wise teams to supervise implementation of the NGT order. Beat staff will be briefed by station house officers and special flying squads will patrol areas to check any sale by licensed or unlicensed sellers in their district, Mittal said.

“All temporary fireworks licence holders have been informed in writing about the cancellation of all licences. Police teams will inspect all licencees, seal the stock and ensure its storage in safe custody of the licensee so that they are not misused. Any unauthorised stock of crackers will be seized and legal action will be initiated against them,” he said.

The officer said all permanent licences, issued by the licensing unit as well as by the Joint Chief Controller Explorer office, Faridabad, are to be suspended and licensees be informed in writing.

“The inventory and stock registers should be checked regularly to prevent any sale or diversion of the stock. Dedicated teams of thhe licensing unit have been constituted to carry out inspections,” he said.

Mittal said special teams have been set up by SHOs to ensure no fire crackers are burned before, during or after Diwali. Senior officers will coordinate with RWAs and NGOs about the new directives.

“School authorities conducting online class have been approached to motivate students not to burst crackers. Legal action will be taken against violators,” Mittal said.