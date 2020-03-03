Delhi’s most wanted gangster Gogi arrested from Ggm flat

cities

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:20 IST

New Delhi: In an early morning operation on Tuesday, four most wanted gangsters were arrested from an upscale residential colony in Gurugram early Tuesday morning. Those arrested include Jitender Maan alias Gogi, 29, who has been named in 14 cases, including 10 murders. Gogi had escaped from police custody in July 2016 in Haryana and had been evading arrest ever since.

The police identified two others as Gogi’s top accomplices — Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja,28, Rohit Moi,27. The fourth one was Kapil alias Gaurav,27, who had recently joined the gang, police said.

Six imported pistols and 70 cartridges were recovered from the rented flat that Gogi and his accomplices were using as their hideout. They were paying Rs 80,000 per month as rent for the past two and half months. An i-20 car that the four had used during, Pawan Anchil Thakur’s murder, in outer Delhi a fortnight ago was also seized from the colony. The gangsters had pumped in 26 bullets in Thakur’s body, police said.

As soon as the police force surrounded the Mapsko Casabella in Gurugram Sector 82 to arrest the gangsters, Gogi recorded a video and shared it on social media, claiming that the police were out to kill him in an encounter. The video soon went viral on the social media.

Deputy commissioner of police (counter intelligence unit) Manishi Chandra said a 20-member team, formed three months ago to arrest Gogi, had received information about the gangster and his key accomplices of living at a flat in Gurugram.

For the past 10 days, the team was keeping a watch on the flat to confirm Gogi’s presence following a tip-off from a police informer. On Monday night, they spotted Gogi in the balcony and alerted senior officials, who formed a team of SWAT commandos to nab him and his associates. The 50-member team surrounded the building and blocked all possible escape routes before asking Gogi and his aides to surrender.

“The gangsters stayed put for about 20 minutes during which they surveyed all possible escape routes but found it blocked by the police. However, soon they realised the futility of any such attempt. At the end of the wait, the occupants opened the door and were soon apprehended,” said DCP Chandra.

The arrested men together carried a reward of R10.50 lakh on their arrest. Gogi alone carried R6.5 lakh – R4.5 lakh by Delhi Police and R2 lakh by their counterparts in Haryana. Gogi and his aides had allegedly shot dead a Haryana-based singer, 22-year-old Harshita Dahiya, in Panipat on October 17, 2017, the police said.

DCP Chandra said Gogi rose through the ranks in Delhi underworld after the then most wanted Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neetu Dabodia, was killed in a shootout with the police. Dabodia was having a running feud with another gangster Neeraj Bawana (presently in jail). After Dabodia’s death, many of his aides joined the gang of Rajesh Bawana (also behind bars).

After escaping from police custody, Gogi ran an organized crime syndicate with members of his gang getting involved in extortion, car-jackings and kidnapping for ransom.