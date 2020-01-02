Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for motorists, expecting foggy days ahead

cities

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 10:17 IST

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for motorists expecting foggy days ahead and asked them to take precautions for safe commute in low visibility.

The list of Do’s advised motorists to check weather forecasts, drive slow, use low-beam lights, remain patient and use pavement markings.

“Use your low-beam headlights. High beams reflect off the moisture droplets in the fog, making it difficult to see,” said the advisory issued by Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Police N S Bundela.

The advisory suggests motorists to pull completely off the road in safe parking area if the fog is too dense.

Motorists should avoid stopping on the travelled portion of the road as they could become the first link in a chain-reaction collision of vehicles.

The advisory also advised drivers to refrain from sudden acceleration and passing other slow moving vehicles in a high speed.