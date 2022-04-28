Delhi's air quality worse on back of landfill blaze: Govt body
With the fire at Bhalswa landfill continuing to rage, even 24 hours after it started on Tuesday evening, Delhi’s air quality took a hit on Wednesday, as the air quality index reading worsened to the higher ranges of the ”poor” category, logging a reading of 287, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) daily 4pm bulletin.
The reading is up from Tuesday’s figure of 209, also in the poor category, the CPCB figures showed. The air quality data maintained by another government body, Safar, painted an even more grim picture — the air quality went from ”moderate” on Tuesday to ”very poor” on Wednesday, a change that was attributed largely to the landfill fire.
The Safar bulletin said, “The air quality index is in the lower end of the “very poor” category with dominance of coarse particles due to the prevailing dry weather. Emissions from landfill fire that began on Tuesday has degraded the AQI from ”moderate” to ”very poor” and is likely to stay in this range for the next three days, owing to low wind speed.”
Gufran Beig, founder project director of Safar, said normally, landfill fires do not have such an impact on the air quality, unless the fire is prolonged and widespread. “The (Bhalswa) fire has been raging for over 24 hours and the lead pollutant, which is generally PM10 (particulate matter with a diameter of 10 micrometres) at this time of the year, has shifted to PM 2.5 (particulate matter with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometres) . While PM10 is generally due to dust, PM2.5 comes from combustion and fossil fuels and this fire is the only major addition to combustion in Delhi,” said Beig, adding that Safar’s nearest air quality station in Dhirpur was recording ”severe” AQI readings (500+) on Wednesday.
This spike is also reflected in the data maintained by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).
The Jahangirpuri air quality station, the DPCC station just 5km away from the site, showed spikes in the hourly PM2.5 and PM10 readings and they were nine to 10 times above the safe limits -- 60μg/m3 for PM2.5 and 100μg/m3 for PM10 -- early on Wednesday.
-
Guest Column | Audit can wait, fix Punjab’s political economy
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently tweeted, “We will have public debt of the state audited so as to ascertain if it has been misused, fix responsibility and make recovery from those responsible.” No audit is required to answer these questions. The recently submitted report of the 6th finance commission has two chapters dealing with the state economy and finances, which have exhaustively dealt with the problem of debt sustainability.
-
Mohali | Woman with eye patch after surgery loses purse to thief
An unidentified miscreant fled with a woman's purse when she was waiting in The victim's daughter, Kamaljeet Kaur, who is the complainant in the case car, blindfolded after undergoing an eye operation at Sohana hospital in Mohali on Wednesday. She added that the purse contained an iPhone, Apple Watch, ₹6,000, a pair of gold earrings and bangles, besides her PAN card, Aadhar card, bank passbook, and credit card. A case of theft has been registered against an unidentified person.
-
Ambala shootout: Year on, Bambiha gang member held
The CIA-1 unit of Ambala Police on Wednesday nabbed one of the suspects behind the 2021 gang-war in which two gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang were killed in a broad daylight shootout at Kalka Chowk on National Highway-44.
-
Fight J&K polls together to defeat BJP: Omar to PAGD leaders
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday mooted the idea that all constituents of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) would contest the coming assembly elections together to keep BJP and its B and C teams from dividing votes. The PAGD did well in the DDC polls and bagged maximum seats.
-
J&K: Irrigation dept tells farmers not to sow paddy; harassment, says agriculture director
The advice by Kashmir's irrigation and flood control department asking farmers to avoid sowing paddy this year owing to dry spell has not gone down well with the director of agriculture department, who called it harassment of farmers. The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded 80% less precipitation than normal with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees Celsius above normal in March and April.
