Demolition drive carried out in illegal colonies in Bhondsi

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 23:42 IST

Gurugram:

An enforcement team of department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday carried out a demolition drive in three unauthorized colonies coming up in Bhondsi. The colonies were being illegally developed over 20 acres of land, officials said, adding that they demolished 20 plinths in a developing colony, a long road network and major structure being used as an office by a property dealer.

RS Bhath, district town planner, said that the demolition drive was conducted after it was revealed in a survey that constructions were coming up in the unauthorised colony. “We have asked our officials to visit all the areas where such colonies are coming up. Concerned residents also report violations with regard to new constructions,” he said.

Bhath further said that plot owners in the area were also told not to start construction as the colonies were not authorised and legal action would be taken against them if they continue construction in violation of rules. “We have also decided to demolish the complete structure built by owners instead of just removing the boundary walls as it has been observed that owners resumed construction after some time,” he said.

The DTCP officials were supported by a team of 100 police personnel, who ensured that there was no untoward incident during the demolition drive.

On Friday, the enforcement team had sealed a number of houses in Sushant Lok 1 for violating the building plans after obtaining occupation certificates.