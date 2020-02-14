Denied ₹60 for drugs, 30-year-old addict bludgeons father to death in Mundi Kharar

cities

Enraged over being denied ₹60 to buy drugs, the only cash in the house, a drug addict bludgeoned his 50-year-old father to death with a brick in Mundi Kharar on Wednesday night.

The accused, Rinku, 30, was arrested after his younger brother, Sonu, 18, witnessed the murder and informed the police.

The deceased, Hans Raj, and Sonu were labourers, while Rinku was unemployed.

Police said Rinku hit his father’s head with a brick at least 10 times, causing his death.

They said the poverty-struck family of three had only ₹60 in the house, which Hans Raj had refused to give to Rinku.

Sonu told the police, “After our father returned from work on Wednesday night, he scolded Rinku for his drug addiction. He told him to shun the addiction and start working to support the family. This agitated him and he attacked our father.”

Rinku first pushed his father to the floor, and then grabbed a brick from outside and hit his head, Sonu said. When Sonu raised the alarm, his brother fled the house, police said

Sonu said Rinku was under the influence of drugs when he attacked their father.

“Rinku’s drug addiction and repeated demands for money was a frequent cause of fights between them. But, I never thought he would kill him,” Sonu said.

‘DRUGS HAVE DESTROYED MY FAMILY’

The deceased’s father Jagdish Chand said, “Drugs have destroyed my family. Rinku never worked and forcibly took money from Hans Raj to buy drugs. He used to fight with everyone in the house for money.”

Police said Hans Raj wife had died a few years ago. He was living with his two sons, while his two married daughters lived with their in-laws. Hans Raj’s parents live in the adjacent house.

Rinku has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar (City) police station on the complaint of Sonu. He will be produced before a court on Friday.