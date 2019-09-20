‘Denied’ ambulance, man pulls wife’s body in trolley for 45 kms!

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:24 IST

After being allegedly denied an ambulance to take his wife’s body home, a man took his spouse’s mortal remains in a trolley rickshaw which he pulled for around 45 kilometres from Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital in Prayagraj to his residence in Shankargarh area of the district.

After the incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Bara, Indrabhan Tiwari visited Kallu’s residence on Friday and provided him Rs 2000 to perform the last rites of his wife Sona Devi.

The SDM said benefits of other government schemes will be provided to the family soon.

Meanwhile, SRN Hospital superintendent Dr AK Srivastava said he had no information of the incident. However, he added that an enquiry would be carried out to find out as to who was responsible for the negligence.

Resident of Dharkkaran locality in Shankargarh, Kallu, 40, his wife Sona Devi, 35, and three children live in a shanty near Minto Park where they pick rags for a living.

Sona Devi was admitted to the SRN Hospital on Saturday for the treatment of a boil in her head. However, her condition deteriorated and she died on Thursday morning.

After her death, Kallu was allegedly turned out of the hospital with his wife’s body and all his requests to provide an ambulance to take her body to Shankargarh fell on deaf ears. Kallu pulled trolley rickshaw for 10 hours to reach Shankargarh while his children stayed at a neighbour’s home in Prayagraj.

Photo: Kallu taking his wife’s body in the trolley

Photo: The SDM (Bara) providing financial assistance to Kallu for performing the last rites of his wife.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 23:24 IST