Denied money to buy alcohol, man pours boiling oil on wife in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 22:20 IST

A man of Karabara’s Mohalla Guru Nanak Nagar poured boiling cooking oil on his sleeping wife as an act of revenge after he was denied money for buying liquor on Friday.

The woman has suffered 40% burns on her face and chest, police said.

She has been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital in Shastri Nagar where her condition is stated to be serious.

The police have booked her husband and launched a manhunt to nab him.

Mother of three, the victim, Sushila Devi, 36, told the police that she had married Hari 15 years ago.

According to the woman, her husband was an alcoholic and used to thrash her often for money.

“Whatever my husband earned would be spent on buying liquor. He never gave me money for household purposes due to which I took up a job at a hosiery factory,” the victim said.

She claimed that on Friday, her husband came home in inebriated state and demanded money from her.

“I refused and went to sleep. After some time, he came and poured boiling oil on me. I raised alarm following which, he fled from the house,” she added.

Her neighbours came for her rescue and rushed her to the hospital.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sawinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first information report (FIR) under Section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Hari and efforts are on to arrest him.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 22:20 IST