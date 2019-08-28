Dera Bassi factory blast: 25-year-old succumbs to burns

cities

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:54 IST

After battling for his life for three days, Anup, 25, on Tuesday succumbed to his burn injuries sustained in a blast at a pharmaceutical factory in Mohali’s Dera Bassi subdivision.

The mishap that took place on the first floor of one of the plants of Nectar Lifesciences in Saidpura village on Saturday afternoon had also led to building collapse.

Anup used to work as a helper in the solution room of the plant that manufactured salts for multivitamin tablets. Initial probe suggests the blast took place in the spray dryer, which is used to chemically dry salts used in tablets.

Anup was unmarried and is survived by his parents, two sisters and a brother. The family belongs to Uttar Pradesh and even Anup’s father, Ram Saroop, works in the same firm.

Around 30 workers were present on the premises when the blast took place. Sixteen of them were injured. The injuries were attributed to either burns or to fall of debris in the building collapse triggered by the blast.

Besides Anup, who had sustained 90% burns, Amit Kumar (70%), Jasbir Singh (55%), Anil Singh (50%) and Ashwani (45%) were moved to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh. Their condition is stated to be stable.

The remaining 11 workers with minor burns were admitted to the Dera Bassi civil hospital and a private facility in Zirakpur. Most of them have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan, who had marked a probe into the factory mishap, said Dera Bassi subdivisional magistrate Pooja Syal Grewal is working on the fact-finding report. It is likely to be submitted on Wednesday. The plant was shut down immediately after the blast.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:54 IST