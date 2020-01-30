Dera Bassi robbery accused lands in Khanna police net

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:08 IST

The Khanna police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old man accused of robbing another of ₹6.5 lakh at gunpoint in Dera Bassi.

The police have recovered two cartridges from the accused, Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta alias Giani of Cheema village in Payal. Police said his accomplices, Kulwinder Singh alias Honey, Amritpal Singh alias Lali and Amanpreet Singh alias Amna of Ramgarh road in Sahnewal, managed to escape.

The police arrested Gurpreet from a vacant plot in Utalan village following a tip-off. According to the police, the accused were hatching a conspiracy to execute another robbery.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the accused had robbed a man of ₹6.5 lakh on January 3 at gunpoint on the road from Mubarikpur to Dera Bassi. “A case was registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station the same day,” the SSP said.

The accused told the police that he received ₹50,000 as his share, which he spent on food, movies and new clothes. He also told the police that the weapons used in the crime were with his accomplices.

The SSP added that a case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused at the Samrala police station. He said the accused have at least five cases of snatching, robbery and drug peddling against them at various police stations. “A hunt is on for the arrest of his accomplices,” the SSP said.