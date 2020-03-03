e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Derogatory post against Ambedkar, Phule: Actor booked

Derogatory post against Ambedkar, Phule: Actor booked

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:21 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Marathi television actor Ketaki Chitale and another man were booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on the social media.

On Monday, a 26-year-old Ghansoli-based final year law student Swapnil Jagtap complained to the police after the post was forwarded to a WhatsAapp group.

“On the same post, a person named Sunil Shinde has verbally abused Ambedkar, Phule and Savitri Phule,” said Jagtap.

“We have registered a case against the duo. No arrest has been made,” said an officer from Rabale police station. A case has been registered against Chitale and Shinde under Indian Penal Code section 295 for insulting religious feelings and relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Jagtap said he is not affiliated to any political party and lodged a case as it was a “necessary action against social injustice”.

When contacted, Chitale said, “I will approach it the legal way. For now, I don’t want to comment on this issue.”

Last year, Chitale had courted controversy after she was trolled for her comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

top news
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
How India is preparing to tackle the coronavirus outbreak
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Italian couple visited 6 districts before testing positive for coronavirus
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Want good relations with all countries, to work for Afghanistan, says Taliban
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Jio collectively pay Rs 6,045 crore to govt in dues
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
After Bihar, Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Andhra joins chorus against new NPR form
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
Father-daughter duo arrested in Pulwama attack probe; NIA says ‘harboured’ bomber
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘Fired in fit of rage’: Police on man arrested for pointing gun at cop
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
‘When you cross 30, it affects your eyesight’: Kapil on Kohli’s struggles
trending topics
CoronavirusUN Human RightsDevendra FadnavisSandeep Aur Pinky Faraar postersArvind KejriwalCoronavirus updateRavi ShastriDelhi violence

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities