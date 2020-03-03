Derogatory post against Ambedkar, Phule: Actor booked

cities

Marathi television actor Ketaki Chitale and another man were booked for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on the social media.

On Monday, a 26-year-old Ghansoli-based final year law student Swapnil Jagtap complained to the police after the post was forwarded to a WhatsAapp group.

“On the same post, a person named Sunil Shinde has verbally abused Ambedkar, Phule and Savitri Phule,” said Jagtap.

“We have registered a case against the duo. No arrest has been made,” said an officer from Rabale police station. A case has been registered against Chitale and Shinde under Indian Penal Code section 295 for insulting religious feelings and relevant sections of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Jagtap said he is not affiliated to any political party and lodged a case as it was a “necessary action against social injustice”.

When contacted, Chitale said, “I will approach it the legal way. For now, I don’t want to comment on this issue.”

Last year, Chitale had courted controversy after she was trolled for her comments on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.