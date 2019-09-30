Developer who sold 200 illegal flats in Shahberi arrested

cities

Greater Noida: Police Monday arrested a developer for allegedly constructing and selling 200 illegal flats in Shahberi village in Greater Noida. The suspect was identified as Jasveer Maan, a resident of Delhi.

Rajeev Kumar Singh, circle officer, Greater Noida 3, said the Greater Noida authority recently filed an FIR against the developer at the Bisrakh police station. “The complainant PP Mishra, assistant manager of the authority, said that the builder had developed his project without a map approval or a no-objection certificate from the authority,” he said.

Bisrakh police registered a case against Maan under sections 420 (cheating), 471 (using as genuine a fake document) of the IPC and also under section 26 of the Uttar Pradesh Urban Planning and Development Act, 1973, and Section 4 of Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Singh said Maan had visited his property in Shahberi on Monday from where he was arrested. “He has illegally developed 36 flats in one building. Police investigation showed that he has so far developed and sold around 200 flats to people in Shahberi,” he said.

Maan was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody. Police are probing the role of more people involved in such illegal constructions.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old developer was arrested in connection with the illegal construction of flats in Shahberi. The suspect was identified as Manu Tandon, a resident of Vijay Nagar in Ghaziabad.

Last month UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Greater Noida officials to take action against the developers who constructed illegal structures in Shahberi.

From 2017 to 2018, based on Greater Noida authority’s complaints, police have registered over 50 cases against 181 people for illegal constructions in Shahberi. The authority also suspended two managers after the twin building collapse on Shahberi building killed nine persons in July 2018.

The police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) probe the cases related to Shahberi’s illegal buildings.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 20:31 IST