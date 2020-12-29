Development in Delhi going on in full speed, we can’t afford to hit brakes: Kejriwal

cities

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:51 IST

New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone for a 1164-bed super specialty hospital in Badli, Siraspur, in the north-west district of the national Capital, on GT Karnal Road.

The hospital is set to have a capacity of 2,700 beds after the completion of two phases of construction.

The Delhi CM said the land for hospital in Siraspur was acquired in 1984, but no government showed interest in building the hospital. “Land was acquired to build a hospital in Siraspur 35 years ago. Governments of all parties came and went but all of them cheated the people. Today, our government is going to build a modern super speciality hospital with a capacity of 2,700 beds in two phases,” said Kejriwal.

“In the first phase, a hospital of 1,164 beds will be built. After this a facility with 1,500 more beds will be made. This will be a 2,700-bed hospital. For this, the government has released Rs 487 crore. Hospital construction will begin in January. The hospital will be built in 36 months. I will come after 36 months and inaugurate the hospital,” he added.

Simultaneously, work on a 650-bed hospital is also going to start in Madipur in north Delhi, for which also funds have been sanctioned by the state government.

The CM also said that world-class facilities have been given to people by eliminating extravagant spending.

“All the other parties keep criticising me that I give everything free to people. They say the government will run into losses. Now, we have also made DTC bus rides free for women. The opposition criticised us for this. We spent ₹140 crore to make women’s bus rides free. The chief minister of Gujarat has just bought a ₹190-crore aircraft for his personal use. I did not buy an airplane for myself, for that money I waived the fare for our sisters. We have given free facilities to the people by saving on extravagant spending. We are providing 24 hours free electricity. Electricity bill of most people is zero. Each MP gets four thousand units of electricity free but when the poor get 200 units of electricity free, then these netas have a problem.”

“The opposition is saying that all these will stop after the election. Today, I am announcing that when our government returns to power, the free services will all continue even for the next five years. You will get 200 units of electricity free for the next five years,” he said.

“We have done a lot of work in the last five years. We are working 24 hours a day. The vehicle of development in Delhi had come to a halt. In the last 70 years, the governments of the other parties did nothing. Now, we are driving the development of Delhi at full speed. Now we cannot afford to hit the brakes,” he added.

Talking about the Siraspur super-speciality hospital, Public Works Department chief engineer PK Vats said the hospital will have two basement levels and will be 11 storeys from the ground. It will come up on an area of 92,286 square metres and it will be a green building. “It will have a solar power generating capacity of 20 kW. There will be two DG sets to provide backup in case of power failure. This hospital will be fully air-conditioned. It will have 26 elevators. Rainwater harvesting systems will be installed to conserve water. A sewerage treatment plant of 950 KLD will also be set up. There will be 24 operation theatres and 18 Intensive Care Units (ICUs).”

The hospital will serve the people of northwest and north Delhi. It will also prove useful for providing emergency care to victims of accidents on the busy GT Karnal Road.