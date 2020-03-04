e-paper
Home / Cities / Dhadrianwala to hold congregation in Patiala on March 7

Dhadrianwala to hold congregation in Patiala on March 7

Over a 100 Sikhs and Sahajdharis also gathered at the Bhullarheri village and demanded that Dhadrianwale’s congregations be restored.

cities Updated: Mar 04, 2020 21:48 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Sangrur
Ahead of Sikh preacher Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale’s congregation at Gurdwara Parmeshar Dwar Sahib, Patiala, on March 7 (Saturday), residents of two villages, Sheron and Bhullarheri, in Sangrur continue to support him. A section of the Sikhs accuse Dhadrianwale of distorting the community’s history.

“The youth want to listen to Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale. There might be many aspects of Sikh history, but we are not scholars. Sikh intellectuals might differ with Dhadrianwale, but the locals follow him; Diwans should be allowed in peaceful atmosphere,” said Pargat Singh, Sheron sarpanch.

Over a 100 Sikhs and Sahajdharis also gathered at the Bhullarheri village and demanded that Dhadrianwale’s congregations be restored. Matt Sheron Wala, an ex-army man and a prominent Punjabi lyricist, who was among the gathering, said, “The sangat of our village assembled in the support of Dhadrianwale. He criticises preachers who are trying to sell Gurbani. Dhadrianwale gives knowledge and stops people from superstition. We cannot achieve something only with prayer, he teaches us to make honest effort.”

“Dhadrianwale speaks the truth and youth want to follow him. Though, he uploads videos on social media, the Diwans are more effective, as thousands can listen to him at the same time. We appeal that his Diwans should be organised again,” said Karamjit Singh, of Bhullarheri.

In his recent video, Dhadrianwale criticises his opponents and also appeals to his supporters to support his congregation in Patiala. “I am being falsely accused of dividing the Sikh community. The heads of Sikh institutions target me. I want to ask whether Sikh leaders have played their role,” he says in the video.

