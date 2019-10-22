Dharna site row: Panjab University students protest outside V-C office

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:12 IST

Students of various student organisations on Monday staged a protest against Panjab University’s (PU’s) ban on demonstrations outside the office of vice-chancellor (V-C).

Contrary to the ban announced by the university, the students gathered outside the V-C office and raised slogans.

In a notification dated September 27, the varsity had earmarked the site adjacent the old parade ground near PU guest house for ‘dharnas’, citing disruptions in its functioning.

The protesters included students associated with Students for Society (SFS), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) Lalkaar.

SUBMIT REPRESENTATION AT V-C OFFICE

The students alleged that the move was against their freedom on the PU campus. They also submitted a representation at the V-C office regarding the issue. “We show our dissent against the notification issued by dean university instructions (DUI) Shankarji Jha as it is our democratic right. We demand the immediate revocation of this undemocratic and unjust notice,” read the representation submitted by the students.

The students also said that if the varsity doesn’t revoke the decision at the earliest, they would mobilise the university students on a massive level.

A student leader associated with PSU Lalkaar, Aman, said, “We condemn the decision of V-C regarding the ban on protests outside his office. The university belongs to the students and they have a democratic right to protest anywhere around the campus.”

A university official, on the condition of anonymity, said the decision was taken because of several violent incidents reported in the past, adding that the university was not curbing the freedom of the students.

DUI Shankarji Jha said, “We have received their (student bodies) representation and will deliberate on it. The university may ask for an alternative from the students.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:12 IST