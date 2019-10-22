e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Dharna site row: Panjab University students protest outside V-C office

In a notification dated September 27, the varsity had earmarked the site adjacent the old parade ground near PU guest house for ‘dharnas’, citing disruptions in its functioning

cities Updated: Oct 22, 2019 01:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Members of various student bodies protesting in front of the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday.
Members of various student bodies protesting in front of the vice-chancellor’s office at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday. (Anil Dayal/HT)
         

Students of various student organisations on Monday staged a protest against Panjab University’s (PU’s) ban on demonstrations outside the office of vice-chancellor (V-C).

Contrary to the ban announced by the university, the students gathered outside the V-C office and raised slogans.

In a notification dated September 27, the varsity had earmarked the site adjacent the old parade ground near PU guest house for ‘dharnas’, citing disruptions in its functioning.

The protesters included students associated with Students for Society (SFS), All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Punjab Students’ Union (PSU) Lalkaar.

SUBMIT REPRESENTATION AT V-C OFFICE

The students alleged that the move was against their freedom on the PU campus. They also submitted a representation at the V-C office regarding the issue. “We show our dissent against the notification issued by dean university instructions (DUI) Shankarji Jha as it is our democratic right. We demand the immediate revocation of this undemocratic and unjust notice,” read the representation submitted by the students.

The students also said that if the varsity doesn’t revoke the decision at the earliest, they would mobilise the university students on a massive level.

A student leader associated with PSU Lalkaar, Aman, said, “We condemn the decision of V-C regarding the ban on protests outside his office. The university belongs to the students and they have a democratic right to protest anywhere around the campus.”

A university official, on the condition of anonymity, said the decision was taken because of several violent incidents reported in the past, adding that the university was not curbing the freedom of the students.

DUI Shankarji Jha said, “We have received their (student bodies) representation and will deliberate on it. The university may ask for an alternative from the students.”

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 01:12 IST

tags
top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities