Did not receive Covid-19 incentive in salary, say Mumbai’s resident doctors

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 01:36 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Around 600 resident doctors of BYL Nair Hospital alleged on Thursday that they have not received the daily Covid-19 incentive as part of their June salaries.

In April, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had announced that as frontline workers battling Covid-19, doctors would be eligible for an incentive of Rs 300 per day. Those quarantined at Taj Mahal Palace hotel had received the incentive for the period when they were in quarantine.However, resident doctors at Nair Hospital, found the daily incentive missing when they received their salaries on Thursday. “We were told that those who were quarantined would not receive the incentive as they were not on duty. However, earlier, quarantine was considered as duty. This is very demoralising,” said a resident doctor from the hospital.

Members of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), have written to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, demanding quarantine periods be considered as part of duty and the daily incentive be resumed. Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said the matter will be discussed with deans of hospitals.

