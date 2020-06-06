Disabled man stabbed to death, set ablaze in Amritsar

cities

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 22:58 IST

A 33-year-old disabled man’s half-burnt body was recovered from his house in Guru Nanak Pura locality here on Saturday. The victim was stabbed to death before being set ablaze, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Kumar, alias Raju. He was a jewellery artist.

Police said the preliminary investigation has suggested that the accused had got the victim drunk before stabbing him to death.

The victim lived with his mother, sister-in-law and two daughters. Police said the incident took place in the afternoon when the victim was alone at home.

“I got a phone call that my brother had been killed. My husband and I reached the spot and found Ramesh’s half-burnt body was lying on the ground. A bottle of wine was also present in the room. It appeared as if the accused had killed my brother before setting him afire to destroy the evidence. His cellphone and wallet were also missing,” said the victim’s sister Saloni, who lives in a nearby locality.

She alleged that three persons, who often came to meet her brother, had committed the crime.

Station house officer Anil Kumar said, “It appears that the accused first stabbed him in the neck with some sharp weapon and then set him on fire.”

He said the police were trying to ascertain the identity of the accused. A case of murder has been being registered against unidentified suspects, the cop added.