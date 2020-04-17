Discrimination on communal lines will not be tolerated, warns Himachal DGP

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 16:36 IST

Himachal Pradesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi on Friday said discrimination on communal lines will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken against offenders.

“We have received reports that people are being discriminated in shops and hospitals on the basis of religion. Such acts will not be tolerated and warrant strict action, said Mardi.

The DGP said that some landlords were asking their tenants to vacate the premises on the basis of religion.

Maintaining that the security of Kashmiri labourers was also the responsibility of the state, Mardi directed Station House Officers (SHOs) to ensure that the Kashmiri labourers residing in the territorial limits of their respective police stations remain safe.

Mardi said authorities had also formed peace committees in sensitive areas: “These committees should hold meetings and take steps to maintain communal harmony,” he said.

He also made a case for the security of students from north-eastern states: “This is important from the point of view of national integration,” said Mardi.

The police chief added that there had been reports of some students stepping out to procure drugs.

“Earlier, I had appealed to parents to keep a watch on their wards. If you can’t stop your children from taking drugs during the lockdown then don’t expect the government will be able to do something about it,” Mardi said, cautioning people against consumption of methyl alcohol or adulterated beverages, which may result in loss of eyesight or life.

‘USE ZOOM APP’

Mardi also advised people to use the Zoom Application to hold official conferences and cautioned them against downloading unauthorised Covid Apps, which compromise data.

He also warned those bringing essential supplies to the state to not smuggle in people.

“An incident was reported in Kullu, wherein an ambulance driver was caught smuggling in people from Hamirpur. Action is being taken against the driver and the unauthorized people,” he said.