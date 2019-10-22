Dist admn taking measures for a clean and green Diwali

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 22:20 IST

With Diwali round the corner, the district administration is taking measures aimed at keeping the city’s air clean and breathable.

Officials have also directed cracker sellers and buyers to go for ‘green’ crackers – that are low on decibel level and release less gases\fumes into the atmosphere.

“During Durga Puja, idols were immersed in artificial ponds to reduce pollution in the Gomti. Similarly, we will celebrate Diwali in a traditional, but pollution-free manner,” said Kaushal Raj Sharma, district magistrate.

The district administration’s move came after Lucknow’s air quality index (AQI) touched the 272 mark and was recorded in the ‘very poor category’.

Sharma said as part of the exercise to keep air pollution levels to a bare minimum, cracker sellers have been directed to deal mostly in green crackers and the ones that produce less sound.

“We have directed the cracker sellers to deal mostly in low sound and low fume crackers,” said the DM.

Besides, officials will be carrying out massive awareness drives in the city and will motivate school-goers and youths to celebrate a ‘Green Diwali’.

“We would be carrying out extensive campaigns, roping in schools and colleges to spread the word among the masses,” added Sharma.

Besides, anti-cracker campaigns, Sharma said that other exercises would also be undertaken. “We have directed the pollution control board and other departments to sprinkle water at all construction sites so that less dust particles release into the air,” he said.

