Distressed TMC students can dial helpline, get expert advice

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:59 IST

A Class 7 student of a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) school was relentlessly bullied by her classmates for her dark complexion.

She lost her self-esteem, and retreated into a shell.

A month ago, she saw a helpline number pasted on her school premises and dialled the number. She spoke about her problem to a counsellor.

Today, the girl has accepted her skin colour, has the courage to stand up to the bullies and face them.

The toll-free helpline, 8448449323, was launched by the education department of TMC a month ago. Students can call and talk about their problems and grievances.

The education department officials said the complaints which they received in a month are from students who are not able to understand maths and science, girls taunted for their dark skin, students being called dumb and students who have alcoholic parents.

Some parents too called up the helpline seeking loan for various reasons. The helpline number is displayed in all schools, said officials.

Pinky Roy, a psychologist who counsels students, said, “The girl who was bullied for her complexion did not feel like going to school. I told her to ask her mother how she looks and explained her that all of us are born with different types of skin and no one can comment on it. She is good in maths and science which most of her classmates are not, so she can use that as her weapon. The girl now has courage to stand up to the bullies.”

TMC’s education department had undertaken a 28-month Student Development Index programme from Class 5 to Class 10 on a par with Human Development Index. The programme which was launched in 2018 will continue to be implemented till 2022 — the helpline is part of the programme.

Manish Joshi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Most students do not discuss their problems with their parents. The helpline will not identify them and thus they can discuss their problems freely. They can talk about any harassment, molestation, academic or personal problems. The helpline can also help students who are depressed.”

Joshi said the helpline received more than 240 calls in a month, out of which only 160 calls were genuine calls.

Roy said, “Most students who are weak in maths or English ask for solutions. We also look for symptoms of learning disability among the students. Students also call when they are scared of their alcoholic father or the fights between their parents.”

She said most complaints are from Class 6 to Class 8 students.

Parents not aware of the helpline

“We are not aware of any helpline number given to our child from the school. Teachers have never shared any counselling number,” said Bhakti Sonar, parent of Preeti Sonar studying in Class 6 at TMC school number 44, Vartak Nagar.

She said if there is a helpline, efforts should be taken to spread information about it.

Case studies

A student called complaining that his friends call him dull and dumb. He was an introvert. He called the helpline, saying he does not understand what the teacher teaches. The counsellor found that the child has learning disability and informed his teacher.

A boy called complaining that his father is an alcoholic and he usually fights with his mother which scares him.

The counsellor pacified the student and advised him to go to a neighbour’s or friend’s place when his father comes home drunk.