e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / District courts start hearing cases virtually

District courts start hearing cases virtually

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 23:06 IST
Kapil Datta
Kapil Datta
Hindustantimes
         

The Gautam Budh Nagar district courts have started hearing cases virtually. On Friday, only bail applications were heard and the next date of hearing is scheduled from Tuesday.

“As per high court guidelines, district courts have started operations from Friday. As a routine, the court campus will be daily sanitised. Thermal scanning of all visitors will be done. Next court proceedings will be from Tuesday. The district courts today operated with less than 10% staff as Noida is still a Red zone,” Minakshi Sinha, secretary, District Legal Services Authority, said.

District court bar Association president Sanjeev Verma said, “Four judges conducted proceedings online. Judges sat inside their chambers with laptops and desktops. A special area has been earmarked for advocates. Only four advocates are allowed at a time. They are provided laptops for video conferencing. Today, around 26 bail applications were taken up by the four courts.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In