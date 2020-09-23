Ludhiana logs 174 new cases, 9 deaths

cities

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:18 IST

The district logged 174 fresh infections and nine deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday. With this the cumulative tally of Covid patients in the district has touched 16, 599, while the toll stands at 677.

All nine patients who succumbed to the disease on Tuesday were males. They include a 52-year-old from Shimlapuri, a 65-year-old from Amarpura, a 72-year-old from Sector 32 on Chandigarh road, a 33-year-old from Bhamiyan Kalan, a 64-year-old from Gurdev Nagar, a 70-year-old from Urban Estate, a 70-year-old from BRS Nagar and a 53-year-old, who was a resident of GT road.

The positive cases reported on Tuesday include 19 contacts of positive patients, 44 patients from out patients wards of different hospitals, 60 patients with influenza-like symptoms, five police personnel, three health-care workers, three pregnant women among others.

As per the district health bulletin, 14, 380 patients (86.63 percent) patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Ludhiana civil surgeon Rajesh Bagga said, “In total 215 fresh cases were reported in Ludhiana on Tuesday but 174 residents belong to Ludhiana while the other 41 residents belong to other districts and states. Similarly, 15 deaths were reported, but out of these, only nine patients belonged to Ludhiana. On Tuesday, we collected 4, 652 samples for testing.”