Diwali at CP revives talk over pedestrianisation of shopping hub

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 22:33 IST

New Delhi:

The Delhi government’s mega Diwali celebrations at Connaught Place has revived the discussion over pedestrianisation of the popular shopping district’s inner circle.

For the four-day event, vehicular entry to the heritage market has been restricted (between 4pm and 11pm) and the roads are occupied by pedestrians.

Experts say such exercise can be repeated more often to promote walkability.

The entire CP wore a festive look on Monday with youngsters, especially, thronging the shopping hub. The area had turned into a selfie-point with theatre artists and musicians breaking into impromptu performances and parking lots becoming food courts.

Shoaib Khan from Jaipur was seen conducting a photoshoot with his friends on the main road near F Block. “The lighting is awesome today, which makes pics come out very well,” he said.

Rayyan Zohour, who works with a private firm, had come with his wife to watch the laser show but decided to walk in the inner circle as the “queue for the show was very long”. “I like the fact that I can walk freely on the roads.”

Urban mobility experts say more such events should be organised to promote walkability, especially in markets. Anumita Roychowdhury, head of clean air programme at Centre for Science and Environment, said, “CP is an important commercial area with high footfall. Removing vehicular traffic from here, even if episodically, means reducing the toxic exposure of shoppers and turning the area zero-emission. This is being done in several parts of Europe and Times Square in New York. NDMC can now make use of the opportunity, take it to the next step and make available the inner circle for pedestrians more often,” she said.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), which has been trying to pedestrianise the inner circle, said all stakeholders have to come on board for such events. Secretary Rashmi Singh said, “People will see the difference once the traffic jams are back on Wednesday (after the programme is over). The entire world is discussing ways to reduce vehicular pollution and encourage non-motorised transport. I am in Hanoi, Vietnam, regarding a seminar on urban mobility and this is what is being discussed here as well.”

“Event like these (Community Diwali) just show that people (visitors) are open to the idea. But to pedestrianise inner circle all stakeholders to be on board and we are working towards it,” Singh said.

The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), however, disagreed with the plan. “Our business has immensely suffered in the last three days. Diwali is the time when we make some profits, especially, in this environment of negative growth. We do not support this at all,” said Atul Bhargava, president of NDTA.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, co-founder of Raahgiri day (an annual event promoting vehicle-free streets), and associate director of Nagarro, said, “The fear is misplaced. We should push for more pedestrian-friendly spaces. Pedestrianisation was an integral part of CP’s redevelopment project.”

