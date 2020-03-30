Doc among 10 more test positive in J&K, count climbs to 48

cities

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:24 IST

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: With 10 more persons, including a doctor at the microbiology lab of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, being tested positive on Monday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has now gone up to 48.

Out of 48 positive cases, two have died and two recovered.

The Union Territory has so far witnessed two deaths, including that of a religious preacher. Both the deaths have taken place in Kashmir.

“A doctor, working in the microbiology lab of GMCH in Jammu was tested positive on Monday. He has been quarantined while samples of other staff at the lab have also been taken” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

“Four more cases detected positive in Kashmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground,” Rohit Kansal, government spokesperson and principal secretary had tweeted this afternoon.

However, putting together positive cases of Jammu and Kashmir regions, there has been a jump of 10 positive cases in a single day on Monday thus far.

Considering the situation, Jammu deputy magistrate Sushma Chauhan issued an order late Sunday of quarantining at least three densely populated localities in Jammu. They are Bhatindi, Sunjuwan and Gujjar Nagar, largely dominated by the Muslim community.

“No movement of individual for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of Bhatindi, Sunjuwan and Gujjar Nagar. However, for any medical emergency people can 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done”, read the official order.

“In order to strengthen the Covid-19 containment operations in some areas of police station Trikuta Nagar, ( from where recent positive cases have been traced), we have intensified the lockdown in Bhatindi and neighbouring areas. We are further doing it on Monday in Bhawani Nagar area of Janipur police station as well. This is in the interest of public at large,” said the Jammu deputy magistrate.

Few hours later another densely populated locality Bhawani Nagar in Janipur area was also quarantined.

Meanwhile, two villages in South Kashmir were declared as red zones to prevent spread of Covid-19. District magistrate Shopian said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

Two villages Ramnagri and Sedow were put in red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils were declared buffer zones and sealed. Earlier, seven villages were declared red zone areas in neighbouring Pulwama district after reports that many people had come in contact with the Covid-19 positive patient.

“The areas have become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the virus is concerned. It is necessary to break transmission of the disease and it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring concerned villages as red zones,’’ said a senior government official.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to the distressed people, the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that private schools shall not charge fees of their children till normal class work resumed.

“Private Schools shall not charge fees from students for the period schools are closed because of Coronavirus Outbreak . A government order in this regard has been issued by Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon,” said Arun Manhas, mission director of Samgra Shikhsa Abhiyaan.