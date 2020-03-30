e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Doc among 10 more test positive in J&K, count climbs to 48

Doc among 10 more test positive in J&K, count climbs to 48

The Union Territory has so far witnessed two deaths, including that of a religious preacher

cities Updated: Mar 30, 2020 20:24 IST
HT Correspondents
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Jammu/Srinagar
An employee of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) spraying disinfectant on an ATM on Residency Road in Srinagar .
An employee of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) spraying disinfectant on an ATM on Residency Road in Srinagar . (Waseem Andrabi)
         

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: With 10 more persons, including a doctor at the microbiology lab of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here, being tested positive on Monday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has now gone up to 48.

Out of 48 positive cases, two have died and two recovered.

The Union Territory has so far witnessed two deaths, including that of a religious preacher. Both the deaths have taken place in Kashmir.

“A doctor, working in the microbiology lab of GMCH in Jammu was tested positive on Monday. He has been quarantined while samples of other staff at the lab have also been taken” said a senior doctor at the hospital.

“Four more cases detected positive in Kashmir. 2 each from Shopian and Srinagar. All contacts of previous positive cases. Contact tracing working on ground,” Rohit Kansal, government spokesperson and principal secretary had tweeted this afternoon.

However, putting together positive cases of Jammu and Kashmir regions, there has been a jump of 10 positive cases in a single day on Monday thus far.

Considering the situation, Jammu deputy magistrate Sushma Chauhan issued an order late Sunday of quarantining at least three densely populated localities in Jammu. They are Bhatindi, Sunjuwan and Gujjar Nagar, largely dominated by the Muslim community.

“No movement of individual for any reason whatsoever shall be permitted into and out of Bhatindi, Sunjuwan and Gujjar Nagar. However, for any medical emergency people can 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done”, read the official order.

“In order to strengthen the Covid-19 containment operations in some areas of police station Trikuta Nagar, ( from where recent positive cases have been traced), we have intensified the lockdown in Bhatindi and neighbouring areas. We are further doing it on Monday in Bhawani Nagar area of Janipur police station as well. This is in the interest of public at large,” said the Jammu deputy magistrate.

Few hours later another densely populated locality Bhawani Nagar in Janipur area was also quarantined.

Meanwhile, two villages in South Kashmir were declared as red zones to prevent spread of Covid-19. District magistrate Shopian said that there would be no inward and outward movement of any person from the villages declared red zones and the people would stay in their homes to ensure complete lockdown.

Two villages Ramnagri and Sedow were put in red zone category while adjoining villages of these tehsils were declared buffer zones and sealed. Earlier, seven villages were declared red zone areas in neighbouring Pulwama district after reports that many people had come in contact with the Covid-19 positive patient.

“The areas have become more vulnerable as far as further transmission of the virus is concerned. It is necessary to break transmission of the disease and it becomes imperative to take stringent precautionary measures like declaring concerned villages as red zones,’’ said a senior government official.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to the distressed people, the government of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday announced that private schools shall not charge fees of their children till normal class work resumed.

“Private Schools shall not charge fees from students for the period schools are closed because of Coronavirus Outbreak . A government order in this regard has been issued by Principal Secretary, School Education, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon,” said Arun Manhas, mission director of Samgra Shikhsa Abhiyaan.

tags
top news
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Forge collaborations for Covid-19 solutions: PM Modi to Indian missions
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
Covid-19:Telangana announces pay cut for staff to overcome financial crisis
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
After minister’s call, BMC junks cremation order for coronavirus patients
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities