Doctor, food delivery man booked for posting memes against ex-CM

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:46 IST

The Kamothe police have booked a doctor and a food delivery man for allegedly posting memes ridiculing a former chief minister of Maharashtra on a social media post. No arrest has been made.

A Kamothe-based civil contractor, also a political party worker, lodged a case at Kamothe police station on Wednesday against the two. The doctor also works for a political party.

According to the police, the duo posted memes on a Facebook post on May 10 on a page dedicated to the former CM. The post questioned the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the state.

The duo posted memes in the comment section with a caricature of the former CM and another meme where his face was morphed on a woman leaping a wall to defy the lockdown.

“We have registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code for defamation, public mischief and violating orders. No arrest has been made and the persons have been issued a notice to join the investigation,” said an officer from Kamothe police station.