e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Dombivli storm water drains to be completed by May: MIDC

Dombivli storm water drains to be completed by May: MIDC

cities Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:56 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

On February 4, the road along the storm water drain near Tempo naka turned red after silt removed from the drain spilled on the road during transportation. The untreated chemical effluents in the silt turned the road red. The incident caught the attention of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited the road and directed the factory owners to follow norms or shut the units.

“We will not continue the work on this storm water drain as it may have the same effect on the road. As of now, we will focus on cleaning and building other storm water drains. The contractor has been asked to follow norms while carrying out the work,” said the official.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has decided to speed up the work of cleaning and building stormwater drains.

It has planned to complete the work of storm water drains in Dombivli MIDC by May 2020.

MIDC will spend ₹22 crore to build storm water drains, covering around 35-40km line.

“We will speed up the work and complete it by May. We have directed contractors to not delay the project,” said an official of MIDC, Dombivli.

MIDC took up the work of storm water drains (construct built up gutters) in May 2019. However, the work was stalled during monsoon and resumed in September 2019.

The work of building storm water drains has been taken up by MIDC after 32 years of the drains being built. “During monsoon, some work was undertaken during a dry spell. Because rains continued till October, it delayed the work. When it rains, the silt removed flows back into the drains so we have to stop work till monsoon ends,” said the official.

top news
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
3 cr Indians travel abroad but only 1.5 cr pay income tax, says PM Modi
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
Donald Trump looks forward to seeing ‘millions’ at his Gujarat rally
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
2 Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japanese coast
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
End the protest at Shaheen Bagh | HT Editorial
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Wendell Rodricks dies, Sona Mohapatra leads Bollywood in paying tribute
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Should get his chance: Harbhajan names Mayank’s opening partner in NZ Tests
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
Delhi Capitals co-owner questions India’s selection policy on Ashwin, Pant
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
‘Congress has to struggle and we will’: Priyanka Gandhi after Delhi polls
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalIndia vs New ZealandDelhi Assembly Election 2020Virat KohliOmar AbdullahCoronavirusValentine’s Day 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities