Dombivli storm water drains to be completed by May: MIDC

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 00:56 IST

On February 4, the road along the storm water drain near Tempo naka turned red after silt removed from the drain spilled on the road during transportation. The untreated chemical effluents in the silt turned the road red. The incident caught the attention of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who visited the road and directed the factory owners to follow norms or shut the units.

“We will not continue the work on this storm water drain as it may have the same effect on the road. As of now, we will focus on cleaning and building other storm water drains. The contractor has been asked to follow norms while carrying out the work,” said the official.

Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has decided to speed up the work of cleaning and building stormwater drains.

It has planned to complete the work of storm water drains in Dombivli MIDC by May 2020.

MIDC will spend ₹22 crore to build storm water drains, covering around 35-40km line.

“We will speed up the work and complete it by May. We have directed contractors to not delay the project,” said an official of MIDC, Dombivli.

MIDC took up the work of storm water drains (construct built up gutters) in May 2019. However, the work was stalled during monsoon and resumed in September 2019.

The work of building storm water drains has been taken up by MIDC after 32 years of the drains being built. “During monsoon, some work was undertaken during a dry spell. Because rains continued till October, it delayed the work. When it rains, the silt removed flows back into the drains so we have to stop work till monsoon ends,” said the official.