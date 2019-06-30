Domestic help booked for stealing foreign currency in Gurugram

The police booked a 30-year-old woman for allegedly stealing €14,000 (approximately ₹11 lakh) cash from a house on Golf Course Road on Thursday. The police said the woman had been working as domestic help at the house for the past year.

According to the police, the victim works at a private company in the city. The incident took place on Thursday, when the man’s wife put the cash in a wardrobe.

“My wife had put the cash in two envelopes on the top shelf of the bedroom closet. There was around €14,000 in cash. On the day of the incident, our maid, two daily-wage workers, who were painting the walls, and my wife were in the house. When they left, she checked the envelopes, and found the cash was missing. My wife and I are both working and my maid is usually alone in the house,” one of the victims said in the FIR.

Police said that the suspect woman is a resident of Delhi.

Suresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 53 police station said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the matter.”

A case was registered against the accused woman under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 53 police station on Friday.

In another incident, the police booked a 27-year-old man for allegedly stealing silver coins from a house in DLF Phase-3.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 02:55 IST