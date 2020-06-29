Domicile to outsiders in J&K unconstitutional: Panthers party

cities

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:10 IST

Professor Bhim Singh, chief patron of J&K National Panthers Party and senior Supreme Court advocate on Monday submitted a “strong” petition to President Ramnath Kovind for his urgent intervention to save the history, integrity and the fundamental rights of permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir “whose existence and identity has been threatened by the introduction of domicile law without consultation of the legislative assembly of the Union territory”.

“This is a great tragedy that the ruling BJP in India has forgotten the history, the background and the circumstances that led to the accession of the princely state of J&K in 1947. It was Maharaja Hari Singh, the then Ruler of J&K, who enacted a law on state subject in Jammu and Kashmir by a royal decree in 1927,” he stated in his petition.

The purpose to introduce this law was to ensure the lands of poor farmers in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, does not fall in the hands of big landlords and moneyed people from outside. It was this law which continued with the full backing of the people of Jammu and Kashmir from all regions and all classes and religious groups.

Prof Singh expressed deep shock and anger on behalf of all permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir on this dictatorial order that a tehsildar/employee from anywhere in the country can issue the domicile certificate to the outsiders.

He warned that this recent declaration of the Centre shall not be accepted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir under any circumstances. He announced that the Panthers Party shall hold an urgent meeting of the representatives of all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to decide in this matter how to save this permanent residents’ status.

He also had called an urgent meeting of the senior lawyers to decide an immediate legal action to stop J&K administration from issuing domicile certificates.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, a senior J&K cadre IAS officer from Bihar, was among 25,000 people who have been granted a domicile certificate the other day.

However, former bureaucrat Amit Kushari, who served in the Union territory for 37 years, was quick to take a jibe at Choudhary by saying “even if the certificate was given to me on a silver plate, I would never have taken it”.

Replaced by PRC, the new domicile certificate guarantees the right to education, employment and buying land in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that over 36,000 applications have been received by the government out of which nearly 26000 have been issued domicile certificates so far.