Don’t argue, but carry a weapon, Mohali SSP orders personnel at nakas

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 21:04 IST

Punjab police personnel can now carry weapons at nakas set up to stop movement of people and vehicles in the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak. However, they have been asked not to argue with anyone after Sunday’s brutal attack by a group of Nihangs left assistant sub inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh with a severed hand in Patiala.

“Don’t argue with anyone at the nakas,” senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal ordered his forces in Mohali district on Tuesday.

However, “one police personnel deployed at a naka will be armed as a precautionary measure after the attack (on the ASI),” said Manphull Singh, station house officer, phase 1, Mohali.

Boosting morale

Chahal has also been visiting the nakas to boost the morale of 1,600 policemen deployed there round the clock. “Datey raho (keep working), but be safe. Don’t be afraid and don’t allow anyone to cross the naka without a curfew pass. However, don’t argue,” is his message.

Police personnel are working in 12-hour shifts at nakas with six present at a given time. “We have divided time amongst us so that each one of us gets adequate rest and has time to eat as well,” said a constable in Zirakpur.

However, things have not been easy for them. “People we stop start arguing with us when asked to present their curfew passes. At times we have to face the ire of people stepping out of their homes when we ask them for curfew passes,” said a woman constable who did not want to be named.

Police personnel now, while stopping people from walking or foot or in vehicles, will seek their colleagues’ intervention in case they are disobeyed with offenders detained and the duty officer and police station concerned informed. Vehicles will be impounded and cases registered.

Two cops to take detainee to temporary jail

Meanwhile, the Mohali administration has converted the hockey stadium in Phase 9 into a temporary jail where violators of curfew restrictions will be detained.

As another precautionary measure, however, two police personnel and not one will escort the detainee to jail.

So far, Mohali police have registered 408 FIRs for curfew related violations, arrested 562 persons and impounded 849 vehicles.