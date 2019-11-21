e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Don’t link language to religion, says Muslim scholar of Sanskrit

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:43 IST
Sudhir Kumar
Sudhir Kumar
Hindustantimes
         

Expressing anguish over the protest against the appointment of a Muslim as an assistant professor in department of sahitya at Faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan, BHU, noted Sanskrit scholar Dr Mohammad Hanif Khan Shashtri, a Padma Shri awardee, said language should not be linked to religion.

“I liked Sanskrit since childhood. I studied it and worked for it. I wrote many books and got many awards for my works in the Sanskrit language. Language has no religion, so language should not be linked to religion. Linking any language to religion is totally wrong because language will be the worst sufferer. Language is for all.”

Shastri said learning any language was entirely a matter of one’s personal interest. “I liked Sanskrit and worked for it. Raghupati Sahay aka Firaq Gorakhpuri liked Urdu and served Urdu,” he said.

Prof Shastri said the protest against the appointment of a Muslim as a teacher in the faculty of SVDV was not good because such an incident would leave a long and wrong impression.

“We must ensure that diversity in learning flourishes always,” he said.

He said he enjoyed respect and love of his students throughout his career as a teacher of Sanskrit.

Prof Shastri said he did MA in Sanskrit and then Acharya in the history of Puran and PhD in comparative religion with special reference to Hinduism and Islamic thoughts of spiritual depth.

After doing PhD, Prof Shastri said he started teaching Sanskrit and later joined the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan, New Delhi where he taught for over three decades. “I have written many books. The most popular among them are Mohangita, Gita aur Quran Me Samanjasya, Ved Aur Quran se Mahamantra Gayatri aur Surah Fatiha, and Vedon Mein Manav Adhikar and Meljol,” he said.

Prof Shastri said he tried to promote communal harmony by highlighting similarities between Hindu and Muslim religions through his unique literary contribution.

top news
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress to stake claim by weekend
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Strike in Valley, day after Amit Shah’s normalcy remark
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Priyanka Gandhi’s one-line answer to withdrawal of Gandhis’ SPG cover
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Shiv Sena preps for oath ceremony with plan to sequester MLAs in Rajasthan
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
Amit Shah stings Congress over Ayodhya, says it tried to stall case in court
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
‘Why is Pant retained?’: Fans slam Samson’s omission from India squad
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Chaayos’ face recognition system gets caught in the privacy storm
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
Union minister reacts to protests against Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities