Don’t misinterpret Punjab Police letter to CBI: Nanda

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:12 IST

Punjab advocate general Atul Nanda on Thursday defended letter written by special DGP-cum-bureau of investigation (BoI) head Prabodh Kumar asking the CBI to re-probe the Bargari sacrilege probe even after the central agency filed a closure report.

“The letter did not imply any change in the stand of the state government, which was committed to ensuring completion of the probe in the Bargari cases,” said the AG.

Nanda said: “Punjab Police had apparently reacted out of a sense of deep concern about the fate of the investigations into a sensitive matter relating to the faith and beliefs of the Sikh community and all those who have a deep faith in Guru Granth Sahib, as the CBI was not handing over the files related to the Bargari cases back to the state, without which their local SITs hands were totally tied.

They simply wanted to inform the agency of the various gaps and deficiencies in the investigations carried out so far by the CBI and the significant aspects which had been overlooked by the central investigation agency and that the investigations were stuck because of its actions and the case needed to be pursued to its logical end by probing all angles and aspects, added Nanda.

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 01:12 IST