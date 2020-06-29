e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Don’t think there is need for another lockdown: Amarinder

Don’t think there is need for another lockdown: Amarinder

cities Updated: Jun 29, 2020 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said in view of the current Covid-19 situation in the state, there is no need for further lockdown and appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the safety protocols.

Interacting with mediapersons, the CM said the daily Covid testing capacity, which is 10,000 now, will be enhanced to 20,000 by July end.

Amarinder said the state has adequate essential equipment and other resources to manage any further spread of the pandemic. The CM said he was upset with reports of people violating safety norms and cautioned the public to abide by the guidelines. He advised the people not to be callous and don’t misconstrue the symptoms of coronavirus as those of common flu.

Referring to another question, the CM said 4,248 beds were available in government hospitals for Covid patients and 2,014 more are being added. Private hospitals have allocated 950 beds for Covid patients. “The total number of isolation centres identified to accommodate patients in case the crisis aggravates stands at 52 government and 195 private,” he added.

He said 554 ventilators were available, the health department has 5.18 lakh N95 masks, 75.47 lakh triple-layer masks, 2.52 lakh PPE kits and 2,223 oxygen cylinders in stock.

He said majority of industrial units in the state have resumed operations and migrant workers returning. “Our state suffered a colossal loss ₹33,000 crore due to the corona crisis. The Centre didn’t give a single penny out of ₹20 lakh crore package to us except ₹2,200 crore as state’s share in GST, a legitimate right,” the CM said.

He said the situation in Punjab was under control as compared to some other states and people’s proactive participation played a big role in tackling the crisis.

top news
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Plasma therapy saved my life, says Delhi health minister after beating Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Govt using oil revenue for welfare of poor, not RGF: BJP hits back at Cong
Govt using oil revenue for welfare of poor, not RGF: BJP hits back at Cong
Landslides in north Sikkim hamper army movement near Indo-China border
Landslides in north Sikkim hamper army movement near Indo-China border
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
‘Where is Pakiatan?’: PCB trolled for misspelling ‘Pakistan’
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In