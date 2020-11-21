Dont send bodies from south and east to Nigambodh Ghat: North civic body

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:51 IST

New Delhi: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday urged its east and south Delhi counterparts to strictly follow its June 10 order in which it had said that dead bodies from hospitals other than those assigned to Nigambodh Ghat must not be sent there in view of the rush at one of the Delhi’s oldest crematorium situated on the banks of the Yamuna.

In a statement, Ashok Rawat, municipal health officer, North Corporation, said, “We have also asked the medical superintendents of covid-designated hospitals to release bodies at intervals so that there is no rush at the cremation ground.”

Besides, corporation officials said that from Sunday they would provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for maximum four people accompanying the bodies for last rites.

Every covid-designated hospital in Delhi has been assigned a crematorium and graveyard to ensure there is no rush at certain crematoria only. “But, for past one or two months, as Covid-related deaths were fewer, families from other neighbourhoods were also bringing bodies to Nigambodh Ghat. Ideally, it should accept bodies from seven hospitals in north Delhi, including the Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant and Hindu Rao, but, lately, people from east and central Delhi have also been cremating bodies here,” said a senior official.

Corporation officials said that they have made elaborate arrangements to cremate bodies at the Nigambodh Ghat. “Other than three incinerators running on CNG, there are around 104 wood pyres of which 52 are reserved for covid victims. Over the last 10 days, up to 22 bodies of Covid victims were burnt every day here,” the official said.

On Saturday, till 5.30 pm, 20 Covid victims and 40 others were cremated, he added.

From Monday, three new CNG furnaces are likely to start operations at the ghat.

As per Delhi government data, the city recorded 118 Covid deaths on Friday, the second highest single-day toll. Maximum Covid deaths in a day were reported on November 11, when 131 fatalities added to the toll.

There are 19 crematoriums and graveyards where Covid-19 bodies (of confirmed and suspected cases) are being cremated/buried. Of these, eight are run by north corporation, six by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and five by East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC). Officials said these facilities can cumulatively dispose of nearly 140-150 bodies daily.