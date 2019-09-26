Downpour slows down Lucknow

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 22:04 IST

Incessant rain caused water-logging in many areas, badly affecting traffic movement on Thursday.

Vehicles moved at snail’s pace in Hazratganj, Lalbagh, Hussainganj, Indira Nagar and other areas. Commuters had a tough time moving through Loreto Convent crossing, Sadar, Vikramaditya Marg and KKC overbridge due to heavy water-logging.

Water entered many houses in Shakti Nagar and adjoining areas and damaged household items.

LMC control room received around 12 calls related to water-logging from different areas. The residents sought installation of pump sets to drain out water. Additional municipal commissioner Amit Kumar said all the complaints were addressed by the civic body.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 22:04 IST