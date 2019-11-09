e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

Downpour stalls repair of runway

cities Updated: Nov 09, 2019 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Heavy rain on Friday led to repair work on the main runway of the city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) being cancelled for the day.

With repair work temporarily suspended, flights operated on the main runway instead of the secondary runway.

The spokesperson for Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the operator of CSMIA, said flight operations were not affected.

Swedish, internet- based service flightradar24 showed that till 7pm, 281 departing flights were delayed while arrivals were mostly unaffected.

An airport official said, “Flight departures were briefly affected in the morning, due to which departing flights were delayed for around 40 minutes. However, operations were normal by noon.”

CSMIA is the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. It handles around 50 arrivals and departures every hour, and over 900 movements per day. The airport has two intersecting runways – 09-27 is the main runway, and 14-32 is the secondary, less efficient runway.

The main runway has been undergoing rehabilitation and re-carpeting work since November 4.

Till March 28, 2020, the runway will be closed from 9.30am to 5.30pm, from Monday to Saturday.

top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities