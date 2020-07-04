e-paper
Dowry death: Ludhiana man, five kin booked after wife ends life

Dowry death: Ludhiana man, five kin booked after wife ends life

Woman’s mother alleges the family had been harassing her daughter since she got married three months ago.

cities Updated: Jul 04, 2020 00:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The 20-year-old woman hanged herself at her marital house in Detwal village on Thursday.
The 20-year-old woman hanged herself at her marital house in Detwal village on Thursday.(Representative photo)
         

The Mullanpur police have booked a man and five members of his family for dowry death after his 20-year-old wife hanged herself in Detwal village on Thursday.

Besides the man, the accused are his mother, two brothers and two sisters.

The deceased’s mother told the police that her son-in-law and his family members had been harassing her daughter to bring dowry since they got married three months ago.

Depressed due to this treatment, she hanged herself at their apartment. Inspector Prem Singh, SHO at Mullanpur Dakha police station, said a case under Section 304B of the Indian Penal Code was registered, and they will arrest the accused soon.

