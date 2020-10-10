DPCC fines Ficci Rs 20 lakh for violation of dust-control norms

cities

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:36 IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday fined the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Rs 20 lakh for alleged violation of dust-control norms at its construction site at Tansen Marg.

The FICCI administration has been asked to deposit the environmental compensation of Rs 20 lakh within 15 days, a notice issued by DPCC said. “Non-complaince of the above directions will attract penal action as per the Air Act, 1981,” the notice dated October 10 said.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai had on Friday inspected the site and found that work was on and no dust-control norms were in place despite previous directions (given on August 14) to FICCI not to restart demolition activities without installing an anti-smog gun.

Ficci is demolishing its old building that was ravaged in a fire in April, 2016. The building housed the National Museum of Natural History, which was also gutted in the blaze.

“Anti-smog gun, which is mandatory at large-scale projects, has not been installed. All demolished material and debris lay uncovered without sheets. Unpaved surfaces and areas with loose soil have not been sprinkled with water to suppress dust. The site is not fitted with a water-spraying nozzle system. Workers have not been provided with masks to prevent inhalation of dust,” the notice stated.

HT contacted Anurag Mankhand, deputy director(media), FICCI, for a response to DPCC’s notice but despite many calls and messages he was not available for a comment.

Air quality poor

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ zone on Saturday for the fourth consecutive day. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 4 pm bulletin, the average air quality index (AQI) was 221, as against 202, the previous day. Government agencies said the air quality may improve to moderate on Sunday, with a likely shift in wind direction.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the Central government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting wing, said PM 2.5 was the lead pollutant.

“AQI is set to improve to moderate on October 11-12. The low pressure system formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and influence the circulations in north and central India. A shift in Delhi surface wind direction, from northwesterly to southeasterly by October 12, is predicted. This could influence air quality positively in the coming week. Stubble burning fires have been observed around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions,” the SAFAR bulletin stated.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), wind direction is likely to change from October 11 to southeasterly, which may help improve air quality over the next two days. “During the period when the winds are transitioning, there could be deterioration in air quality. However, once the winds have settled, it may help improve air quality to ‘moderate’ zone,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.