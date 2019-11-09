DPCC seals 17 units using dirty fuels

cities

New Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Saturday sealed at least 17 polluting industrial units for using dirty and unapproved fuels as well as for not controlling dust emission.

The industries were sealed during an inspection drive carried out by the pollution watchdog across the city on Saturday. “A number of units were found to be burning coal and other unapproved fuels, while at some others the dust catchers weren’t functioning properly,” said a senior DPCC official.

There s a ban in Delhi-NCR on industries running on unapproved/ polluting fuels till November 11.

Also, the SC-appointed monitoring committee — that has been tasked with controlling pollution activities at the 13 pollution hotspots identified by the government — found several violations at Wazirpur and Dwarka during its inspection on Saturday.

“Heaps of garbage was found dumped at both the sites. We have pointed out the violations to DPCC and have asked them to ensure appropriate action,” said Bhure Lal, chairman of the monitoring committee.

Also, the DPCC has deployed 10 additional teams for inspecting industries not meeting the emission standards. “In east Delhi’s Mandoli Industrial area, several complaints about industries causing air pollution due to use of unapproved fuels were received. We have initiated a crackdown on such units,” the official said.

The DPCC had earlier sealed 56 polluting units in Mandoli as well as disconnected their power connections.

Delhi chief secretary Vijay Dev had on Friday ordered a slew of pollution and dust-control measures to be implemented in the city to control the deteriorating air quality in six days.

The move had come after the Supreme Court pulled up the Delhi government for failure to curb pollution at the 13 hotspots earlier this week.

Along with these measures, the chief secretary had asked the divisional commissioner to deploy 700 civil defence volunteers and environment marshals to assist government agencies in enforcing the order.

The agencies were told to pay special attention to the 13 pollution hotspots — Okhla Phase-2, Dwarka, RK Puram, Anand Vihar, Vivek Vihar, Wazirabad, Mayapuri, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, Narela, Bawana, Mundka and Punjabi Bagh.