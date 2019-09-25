Drive launched to check dust pollution on roads, construction sites

cities

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST

New Delhi

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has reinforced its drive against construction sites to control dust, which is a major source of the national capital’s air pollution during winter.

While the drive against construction dust is carried out throughout the year — as part of the Graded Response Action Plan — the efforts are stepped up during winter. This time the DPCC has deployed seven teams on the ground since September 23, much ahead of winter season, to check construction sites and flag violations.

“Since Monday, at least 26 sites have been inspected. Several big contractors working on government projects have been penalised for violating norms. At least Rs 45 lakh has been imposed as fines. In some cases Rs 5 lakh has been imposed as penalty on construction agencies,” said Arun Mishra, member secretary of DPCC.

DPCC teams are also inspecting stretches of major arterial roads that could lead to road dust and increase dust pollution.

In winter of 2018, at least 52 centre-state joint teams were deployed to check such violations. The teams had found that the maximum violations were being reported from construction sites along with garbage burning and open dumping of waste.

“We have asked agencies to take immediate remedial measures. DPCC teams would revisit the sites after a week. If the violations continue, the penalty amount will be increased and the sites would be closed,” said Mishra.

End’

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 22:32 IST