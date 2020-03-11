Driver killed, 4 injured as ambulance overturns

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 18:06 IST

Bareilly The driver of a 102 ambulance service was killed and four other people travelling in it were injured when the vehicle crashed into a road divider and overturned near Meerganj locality in Bareilly on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred when the 25-year-old driver, Ajay Veer and medical technician Aadesh Kumar were on their way back after dropping the family of one Mohammed Yusuf to a hospital.

“Yusuf’s sister-in-law was in a family way. She was taken to the district hospital in the ambulance where she gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. Her family members, along with the ambulance nursing staff, were returning from the hospital when the incident occurred,” said police.

According to one of the passengers, the power steering of the ambulance got jammed, following which the vehicle hit the divider and overturned.

“We reached the spot on getting the information and rescued the victims. All of them were sent to the hospital for treatment, but the driver died on way to the hospital,” said Vijay Kumar, station house officer, Meerganj police station.

Locals and eyewitnesses told police that the driver was not speeding. The condition of Aadesh was critical while Yousuf, his niece Unmul and mother Munni received minor injuries.

The district hospital drivers’ and employees’ union later staged a protest demanding action against the administration alleging that that most of the ambulances were in bad shape and were not being repaired despite repeated reminders from them.

“The ambulances need urgent repair. They have already clocked over three lakh kilometres. The one which met with the accident was not in a condition to ply on the road and needed repairs. But Ajay’s request for repair was not heeded and he was compelled to drive the dilapidated ambulance,” said Naveen Yadav, union president.

The drivers’ union threatened to go on strike if the vehicles were not repaired by the administration.